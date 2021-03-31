Mario Domm poses with his family for the first time, and confesses: “I have changed”

Mario Domm is undoubtedly one of the most talented musicians in Mexico. The incredible composer and performer has traveled the world and won countless prizes with his band Camila. He knows what professional success is at the highest level. But this forty-four-year-old musician confesses that the pandemic has changed him.
The artist spoke exclusively, and for the first time, with HOLA! USA, by opening the doors of his California home and posed like never before with his wife, Alejandra Calleros, and their two charming children, Anja and Enya.
Don’t miss the behind the scene of this beautiful photoshoot:
“When I write songs, I feel that they are songs that have already been written, by me or by someone else, and I only remember them again. I write them, but somewhere they already exist. I feel that prescient things happen to me and I accept them.”
“I want to live this period in peace, because for some reason this came and I want to learn the lesson so that it does not repeat itself.”
“... the pandemic made us all equal, in the face of a disease, we are all equal.”
“I love you are words that we repeat here a lot and suddenly one approaches and says: Dad, I love you. And I love it. When their mother and I kiss them, they know how to show us affection in return.”
“I’m a present dad and I’m a strict dad. I believe a lot in details and excellence, so I think my children have to be detailed oriented people. They are both sensitive types and I try to make sure that art is always around them, feeding their souls.”
“Alejandra and I are in a very good moment. We are having a good time. We are having fun. The children are already beginning to depend a little less on us and that has given us a little more space ...”
Alejandra Calleros adores her husband and her children. An artist at heart, she loves music and art, she has worked as a professional dancer, as a make-up artist and as a theater actress. She is a sponge that enjoys life like no other, next to the great artistic spirit that constantly springs from Mario. She put everything aside to follow him and become the best mom to her little ones.
We ask you to define in your own words who Mario Domm is:
“Mario is the free soul that we all want to be, the one who manifests everything and out of conviction, not only because of his dedication and tireless work but he is very passionate and always lives in constant search of spirituality. It has infinite energy. He does not pay attention to anniversaries or important dates, but nevertheless he remembers the smell of your perfume. He does not forget your favorite food and he can just arrive with roses and a serenade on a Monday night.”
And this is what she most admires about him: “The first thing for Mario is being a father. There is nothing more important to him than taking care of, caring for and looking after the well-being of his children.”
Congratulations on this beautiful family that you have forged between the two of you. We are already too eager to hear what is new from Camila!
