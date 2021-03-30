Kardashians Vs. Jenners: Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie compete in hilarious volleyball match

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner showed what they are made of in the latest episode of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians . The KarJenner sisters faced off against each other in a volleyball match to prove who in the family has the athletic skills.

Kardashians Vs. Jenners

“As siblings, we’re always competitive, but Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted, and this is something that makes my blood boil,” Kim says during the sneak peek at Thursday’s episode.

“We are not genetically gifted, but we have fought harder to be athletes, to work out, to have a routine,” Khloé says in the show’s confessional. “We are the true athletes here,” adds Kim.

Separated by a net, the sisters proceed to serve the ball, and surprisingly, the match becomes super hilarious.

“When it comes to sports, I do like to win — my dad always just had so much faith in Kylie and I when it came to being athletic,” Kendall says. “We grew up daddy’s girls with those Olympic genes, so the Jenners, we have it in us.”

“I think the kids are competitive just naturally, so it’s a lot of fun to see them and how serious they are,” Kris Jenner said. “They want to win!”

After 14 long years, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has finally come to an end. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian said.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”