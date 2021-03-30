Serena Williams admits a lot of work goes into her marriage to Alexis Ohanian

A lot of fans look to Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian , as their relationship goals--but that doesn’t mean everything in their marriage is easy.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist recently admitted that marriage “is not bliss” without work, talking about everything matrimony and motherhood for Bumble’s The Question Game.

“Marriage is not bliss,” she said with a laugh when asked what was the most surprising thing she learned about the lifelong commitment. “But it can be if you work at it.” She went on to add that “a dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is.”

Williams went on to offer some advice for anyone dealing with a broken heart, saying, “Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal...But time heals all wounds.”

Serena and her Reddit co-founder hubby tied the knot back in 2017 during a ceremony in New Orleans, which was attended by celebrities. friends including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, and Anna Wintour. The couple welcomed their 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Jr., earlier that same year.

The tennis star revealed in the Bumble video that motherhood was always in the cards for her, saying, “I always knew I wanted kids. I never knew when but I always knew I wanted kids at some point.”

Williams previously gave PEOPLE a glimpse at her home life as a mom, revealing that her daughter “dresses me and her father” every day.