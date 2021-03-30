HIGH SCHOOL

Why Rachel Bilson was forced to delete throwback photo with Rami Malek

The actor added that he is a “really private person,” however the actress was expecting a more friendly conversation.

Rachel Bilson is sharing a very relatable and awkward interaction, with fellow actor and former friend Rami Malek.

The OC star explained what went down during her latest appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast, admitting that although they were high school friends, the Oscar winner wasn’t thrilled when Rachel shared a throwback photo with him, on her personal Instagram account.

“I had posted a throwback of us from our senior trip to New York, Broadway. We were super-nerdy, just the dorkiest picture of both of us,” she said.

While the actress thought it was a sweet and funny photo, captioned “hey @ramimalek where’d you get that gold chain,” Rami didn’t think it was a good picture of him and didn’t hesitate to ask her to remove it right away.

The 39-year-old star revealed she was bummed with the interaction, because “It wasn’t like, ‘Hey! How are you?’ It was straight to, ‘I would really appreciate if you take that down.”

Remi added that he is a “really private person,” however the actress was expecting a more friendly conversation, as she was also cheering for her old friend following his Oscar nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody, even writing on the post #OscarWorthy.

She also confessed that it was a little frustrating and she quickly apologized after feeling nervous, replying back “I‘m so sorry. Go get the Oscar, you’re doing amazing,” however the actor didn’t respond.

Rachel concluded explaining that she is a big fan “of not taking yourself seriously,” but if he wants “to be super-respected, it‘s his thing.”

