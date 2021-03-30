Seth Rogen took to Twitter to clarify what happened in 2013 with Emma Watson and his movie

A rumor has been circulating regarding Seth Rogen and Emma Watson . In a recent interview Rogen gave, his words were misinterpreted and now people are actually believing that Watson stormed off the set of the 2013 film that Rogen directed, “This Is The End.”

The rumor that the “Harry Potter” actress walked off set first circulated back when the movie came out. Then it more recently popped up again when Rogen was asked if the rumor was true during an interview with British GQ that came out on Monday.

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was,” he said. “But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end,” Rogen said in the interview.

The Canadian actor’s answer did not necessarily deny the rumors, which caused him to turn to Twitter to clarify what he said.