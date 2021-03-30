Ariana Grande joins Season 21 of ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande shocked fans on Tuesday when she announced she’s joining the cast of The Voice for Season 21.

The pop star announced the unexpected news on March 30, revealing that she will be joining coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend on the next season of the hit NBC competition series, replacing Nick Jonas.

“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!” Grande wrote underneath a photo of herself in the show’s signature red chair. “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

It’s no secret that Ariana has some of the most loyal fans in the world, and her Arianators couldn’t be more excited at the idea of having the “Thank U, Next” singer on their television screens every week.

“I’ve never really seen the show and now I’m definitely tuning in,” one fan wrote. “I had to check to make sure it wasn’t April Fools,” said another, knowing Grande likes to mess with her fan base sometimes.

The 27-year-old also talked about her new role in a press release on Tuesday, expressing just how excited she is for this new opportunity.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family!” she said. “I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

The people over at The Voice also shared the big news on their social media pages, writing, “Our new Coach‘s name is Ari and we’re so good with that.”

They also posted an old tweet from the singer in 2011, proving she’s a longtime fan of the show. “Who’s watching the voice tonight? How is it? So excited to watch when I get home :],” she wrote 10 years ago.

