Jennifer Lopez

Positive Thinking

Jennifer Lopez shared some of the positive affirmations she often tells herself

The 51-year-old shared the positive clip to her stories on Monday.

 Jennifer Lopez  is known to post a steamy selfie of herself post-workout or on a beach in a skimpy bikini to her Instagram. However, it seems like Lopez took a break from the sexy pictures and instead posted something inspirational the other day.

 

The 51-year-old is currently filming the movie, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ in the Dominican Republic and despite recent tabloids running headlines that her and fiancé  Alex Rodriguez  are breaking up, Lopez seems unbothered as she’s living her life and sharing positive affirmations along the way.

On Monday, Lopez shared an inspirational clip to her Instagram story of her chatting with  Oprah Winfrey  about having a positive outlook on life and how to practice self-love. The actress wrote the text, #MondayMotivation over the posted clip.

  

In the video on her stories, Lopez is heard saying, “Your thoughts create your life, and so you have to think positive thoughts all the time. You have to force yourself to think positive at times.”

“So I do a lot of positive affirmations. I do, I am whole. I am good on my own. I love myself. I love you Jennifer. I love the Universe, the Universe loves me. God loves me. I am youthful and timeless at every age. I am enough.”

The “Jenny from the Block” singer also shared the short video to her Twitter account.

The interview was from “Oprah‘s 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour” last March, according to FOX News.

We already considered JLO an inspiration in so many ways and she just further confirmed our feelings by posting this clip - it was the perfect motivation for the start of our week.

