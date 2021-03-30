Kendall Jenner has been forced to ramp up her security after two scary incidents

Kendall Jenner has found herself in a scary situation. According to TMZ, the supermodel was forced to get a restraining order against a 24-year-old man, named Malik Bowker, who apparently is trying to “gun down” the 25-year-old.

In legal documents that were obtained by the tabloid paper, Jenner claims that she was told about Bowker’s plan by an LAPD detective. Supposedly, the model was told that the man was planning on buying a firearm to danger Jenner and then himself.

The documents also said the man is being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local hospital. TMZ also reported that the threats are causing Jenner “severe emotional distress and anxiety.”

As a result of this scary news, Jenner beefed up her security team with guards protecting her property 24/7. Then to make matters worse, TMZ reported that a different man trespassed the 25-year-old’s home and attempted to skinny dip in her pool while she was home the other day. Luckily, Jenner’s security team was there to detain the man and hold him until police arrested him.

Jenner is not the only celebrity needing to ramp up her security. This news comes at the same time that a robbery took place at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ’s LA home late last week.