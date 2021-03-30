Burberry - Backstage - LFW February 2020

Scary Times

Kendall Jenner has been forced to ramp up her security after two scary incidents

The supermodel has had a difficult few days.

 Kendall Jenner  has found herself in a scary situation. According to TMZ, the supermodel was forced to get a restraining order against a 24-year-old man, named Malik Bowker, who apparently is trying to “gun down” the 25-year-old.

 

In legal documents that were obtained by the tabloid paper, Jenner claims that she was told about Bowker’s plan by an LAPD detective. Supposedly, the model was told that the man was planning on buying a firearm to danger Jenner and then himself.

The documents also said the man is being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local hospital. TMZ also reported that the threats are causing Jenner “severe emotional distress and anxiety.”

As a result of this scary news, Jenner beefed up her security team with guards protecting her property 24/7. Then to make matters worse, TMZ reported that a different man trespassed the 25-year-old’s home and attempted to skinny dip in her pool while she was home the other day. Luckily, Jenner’s security team was there to detain the man and hold him until police arrested him.

Jenner is not the only celebrity needing to ramp up her security. This news comes at the same time that a robbery took place at  Shawn Mendes  and  Camila Cabello ’s LA home late last week.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes go on a bike ride together©GrosbyGroup
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were both home when robbers broke into their house last week.

Reportedly, the thieves broke into the celebrity couple’s home through a window while they were home and they managed to steal the ‘Treat You Better’ singer’s Mercedes SUV.

