Jessica Simpson reveals she had COVID-19 when she wrote her essay ‘Take The Lead’

Jessica Simpson is gearing up for the release of her new essay. On Monday Simpson shared the cover and title of her Amazon Original Stories piece on social media. In her words, the essay is about “self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear.” Simpson revealed the name of the essay is called “TAKE THE LEAD” and said she started writing it the same day she found out she had COVID-19. “We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome,” the mom wrote in the caption of her post. “This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19.”

©JessicaSimpson



‘Take the Lead‘ cover

Simpson continued, explaining she manifested this conversation to help readers get to the “other side of fear.” “I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear.”



Simpson revealed her partnership with Amazon studios back in December. The deal includes a new unscripted docuseries and a new scripted series based on her bestselling memoir Open Book. On Sunday she shared one of her “most personal journal entries” on social media and shared how much journaling has helped her. Simpson wrote in the caption, “… Journaling brings balance to my emotions and gives personal perspective on all that life throws my way. It allows me to be wholly myself and to reflectively release without hesitation.” The Dukes and Hazards star continued, “You can see here how I was feeling in a moment when on the outside I may have seemed ok, but on the inside I was definitely searching to be okay. I encourage you to sit down and give yourself the gift of journaling, uncovering your subconscious mind and all you have inside of you. There are no rules and no judgements, just you and your pen…” Simpson then encourage her fans to start, “I promise you’ll be surprised and impressed with the person you find and then later look back on. I rediscovered all that I uncovered so honestly truly beautiful.”