Shannon De Lima shares her hair secrets in this exclusive interview

Hair can be such a personal thing, especially for girls growing up who don‘t like the texture, color, or the way their parents cut it. What was your relationship with your hair growing up?

Oh well, I believe that as any other girl, my relationship with hairbrush wasn’t the best one 🤣 but my mom always did her best to keep my hair on point with a ponytail or with braids for school. When I became a teenager, I wanted to change the color of my hair but obviously, my mother’s answer was: ‘you’re too young for that’ and I experienced all kinds of haircuts, I had it short just like Dora the Explorer and as long as Rapunzel but afterward, I discovered that hair is my favorite accessory. It gives us women self-confidence and personality.