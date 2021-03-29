Kim Kardashian has the most relatable reactions while bingeing ‘Bridgerton’

Following in the footsteps of millions during quarantine, Kim Kardashian just started watching Shonda Rhimes’ hit Netflix series Bridgerton--and her reactions to the show are so relatable.

A whopping 82 million households have watched the show over the course of the past year, and now, KKW is starting her own journey through the series. While she hasn’t clarified how far into the show she has gotten, the entrepreneur has watched at least the first four episodes, as evidenced by her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 28.

©Kim Kardashian





“It’s finally happening!!!” Kim wrote in a post with a photo of characters Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) getting close to one another on her TV screen. “I’m not ok!!!!” she added later under a photo of the pair dancing.

Kim cuddled up with two of her girlfriends, Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus, as the girls binge watched the show with some wine glasses in-hand. As the KKW Beauty mogul’s viewing party continued, she wrote, “What is happening?!?!” as the couple danced. “I’m not crying!”

Right before the couple shared their long-awaited kiss in the fourth episode, Kim said, “Kiss her!” with the group of ladies sharing some excited squeals when it happened.

It’s no surprise that season two of Bridgerton has already been green lit, with cast members on the series already going through costumes fittings before coming together to film new episodes.

The show’s happily married couple, Daphne and Simon, are taking a backseat next season while Daphne’s older brother Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, has his own love story to tell. Even though Anthony was not the most popular character in the first season, that means there’s a lot of room to grow in the coming episodes. The season will at least partially follow the events of the book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, by Julia Quinn.