Mario Lopez reveals he got ‘into a little fight’ with THIS celeb before they co-presented an award

During a television appearance on Monday, March 29, Mario Lopez told a story about the time he and this co-star “got into a little fight” before they presented together at last year’s People’s Choice Awards.

The longtime TV personality acted as a guest host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, March 29, where he was visited by his Saved by the Bell co-star Elizabeth Berkley. The celebrities have reunited recently, as they are both lead cast members of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, which recently got picked up for a second season.

During their time talking on the talk show, Mario told a story about the time the two of them presented together at the People’s Choice Awards in November 2020. As the pair reminisced, Lopez revealed that the two of them had a bit of a friendly debate over which of them would get to stand on the left-hand side of the stage--something only two celebrities would think about so seriously.

“The last time we saw each other in person was at the People’s Choice Awards, and we got into a little fight backstage before,” the Access Hollywood host recalled. Then, a photo from the ceremony was shown on-screen. “As you can see, I want to point out to our viewers, you’re on the left side—you’re standing on the left side—which is usually the side I like to stand on, purely for superstitious reasons. It’s like a good luck thing.”

Mario went on to explain that Elizabeth had her own personal reason for preferring the left side of the stage. “You like to do it because you rock your hair a certain way, and because of the part, correct?” he asked.

But, of course, Elizabeth had a different recollection of how the night went down.