Madonna shares racy lingerie photos after Photoshop controversy

Madonna added a lot of heat to social media on Sunday. The singer, songwriter, and actress reminded her fans and her detractors that then and now she still is Madame X — an alter-ego her fourteenth studio album is named after. “And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection..............Madame ❌,” she captioned the Instagram post that included racy lingerie photos.

The images caught the attention of many celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, who wrote: “I need u 💖💖. Hit. Guy. 🎥💕💃🏽💨💨.” While Kelly Ripa admired the singer by dropping fire emojis in the comments.

The “Queen of Pop” released the album on June 14, 2019, and singles “Medellín,” “Crave,” “I Rise,” and “I Don’t Search I Find” reached the top spot on the Dance Club Songs in the United States. According to the singer, Madame X features different personas and characters. “Madame X is a secret agent. Traveling around the world. Changing identities. Fighting for freedom. Bringing light to dark places. She is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. A spy in the house of love. I am Madame X,” she said in a teaser.

In the past, Madonna had also revealed that she got the title of “Madame X,” at the age of 19, when her then dance teacher Martha Graham told her: “I’m going to give you a new name: Madame X. Every day, you come to school, and I don’t recognize you. Every day, you change your identity. You’re a mystery to me.”

Last week, Madonna made headlines after been accused on TikTok of Photoshopping her face in digital marketer, photographer, and writer Amelia Goldie’s body to promote her 2015 album, Rebel Heart.