Madonna shares racy lingerie photos after Photoshop controversy

Madonna added a lot of heat to social media on Sunday. The singer, songwriter, and actress reminded her fans and her detractors that then and now she still is Madame X — an alter-ego her fourteenth studio album is named after. “And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection..............Madame ❌,” she captioned the Instagram post that included racy lingerie photos.
The images caught the attention of many celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, who wrote: “I need u 💖💖. Hit. Guy. 🎥💕💃🏽💨💨.” While Kelly Ripa admired the singer by dropping fire emojis in the comments.
The “Queen of Pop” released the album on June 14, 2019, and singles “Medellín,” “Crave,” “I Rise,” and “I Don’t Search I Find” reached the top spot on the Dance Club Songs in the United States. According to the singer, Madame X features different personas and characters. “Madame X is a secret agent. Traveling around the world. Changing identities. Fighting for freedom. Bringing light to dark places. She is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. A spy in the house of love. I am Madame X,” she said in a teaser.
In the past, Madonna had also revealed that she got the title of “Madame X,” at the age of 19, when her then dance teacher Martha Graham told her: “I’m going to give you a new name: Madame X. Every day, you come to school, and I don’t recognize you. Every day, you change your identity. You’re a mystery to me.”
Last week, Madonna made headlines after been accused on TikTok of Photoshopping her face in digital marketer, photographer, and writer Amelia Goldie’s body to promote her 2015 album, Rebel Heart.
To date, Madonna hasn’t addressed the controversy publicly; however, Goldie told Buzzfeed in an interview that she thought the post “was a joke,” but then she was left scratching her head after noticing it was on the singer’s Instagram feed. “Then [I] realized it wasn’t because it was [posted on] her official account,” she said. “[I] tried to reach out via Instagram to [Madonna’s] team twice, to no response.”
According to Goldie, she’s “flattered” by the photomontage. “I [would] definitely laugh and say I’m flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!” she revealed. “I think if you’re going to play somebody else’s body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!” she told the publication, revealing that she is a big fan of Madonna’s work.
The 28-year-old Aussie said, “Hung Up” is her favorite song. “That song was on my teenage playlist for quite some years,” she told Buzzfeed.