Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel arrive at the first season 16 ‘AGT’ taping

Sofia Vergara , Heidi Klum , and Howie Mandel are starting season 16 of America’s Got Talent with a bang.

All three personalities showcased their fabulous--and completely unique--fashion senses as they arrived for a taping of the competition series in Los Angeles on Sunday. The upcoming season of America’s Got Talent will be the second to air under modified protocols, which have been put in place due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Sofia Vergara looked absolutely gorgeous as she arrived to the production, wearing brown and white animal print from head to toe. Her perfectly curled hair flowed in the wind as she waved at fans and photographers, not even breaking a sweat in the Southern California heat.

Heidi Klum made a much more casual statement, still managing to look completely glam in a simple T-shirt and jeans. The model wore an oversized white tee by Dolce And Gabbana which features the phrase ‘90’s supermodel’ printed across its front. She paired that with some ripped black jeans, black leather booties, and some chunky sunglasses. She completed the look with a black bag and a some perfectly tussled bangs.

While the ladies on the show wore some elevated outfits, their co-star, Howie Mandel, went a different route. The 65-year-old comedian kept it casual in a set of overalls worn on top of a black t-shirt and a pair of pink sneakers. The well-known germaphobe also wore a large plastic-faced helmet to keep himself extra protected from COVID-19 while stepping out in public, making for the funniest and most unexpected arrival of them all.