Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were home when their LA home was broken into

Some scary news in the celebrity world that broke over the weekend is that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ’s Los Angeles home was broken into last week and belongings were stolen from the famous couple.

While the couple was home, TMZ reported the news on Sunday that a few unidentified people broke into the home through a window and successfully robbed the ‘Treat You Better’ singer’s Mercedes G-Class SUV. Once the thieves realized the home owner’s were there, they snatched the car keys and drove off.

It happened so fast that the robbers were gone by the time the police arrived, according to TMZ. The LAPD has opened an investigation but the suspects have not been found nor arrested yet, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

The couple were quarantined together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic while also visiting Mendes’ family and hometown in Canada. We’ve also watched the two walk their dogs together, ride bikes together, and just be adorable with one another.

Back in October during an interview with ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest,’ the ‘Wonder’ singer gushed about his girlfriend.

“I think that we really learned how to be there for each other because we were dating for some months and it was like we were together, but she was doing her thing and I was doing my thing and doing our best to help each other,” he said at the time.