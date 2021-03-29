Kylie Jenner stepped out in another trench coat look that was paired with a massive pearl necklace

Kylie Jenner is a makeup mogul but she is also a fashionista in her own right. Whenever the 23-year-old steps out, she looks beyond fabulous in whatever she is wearing. Over the weekend, the mother of one grabbed dinner and we are living for her outfit choice.
On Friday night, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a more elegant look, compared to some of her other outfits. For a dinner in Beverly Hills, the 23-year-old wore a calf-length grey gray leather trench coat that had a double-breasted silhouette with puffed sleeves and a belted waist detail with gold detailed hardware.
Jenner accessorized in an eye-catching way wearing a chunky gold chain choker necklace with layered oversized pearl pendants. For earrings, the makeup mogul wore small gold hoop earrings and rings. She tied her look together with a Hermès bag featuring a textured black material and gold accents that perfectly matched her jewelry and black leather boots.
Jenner’s dark hair was parted in the middle and styled straight down. Her bronzy skin, smoky eye, and nude lip looked flawless.
In addition to Friday night’s dinner attire, Jenner turned heads in other outfits she stepped out in last week. For Justin Bieber’s album launch party, Jenner wore an all-red sheer outfit that consisted of a red top, matching bra, and a trench coat. Her hair was pulled back and she protected her face with a black mask.