Kylie Jenner stepped out in another trench coat look that was paired with a massive pearl necklace

Kylie Jenner is a makeup mogul but she is also a fashionista in her own right. Whenever the 23-year-old steps out, she looks beyond fabulous in whatever she is wearing. Over the weekend, the mother of one grabbed dinner and we are living for her outfit choice.

©GrosbyGroup



Kylie Jenner seems to be a fan of trench coats lately.

On Friday night, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a more elegant look, compared to some of her other outfits. For a dinner in Beverly Hills, the 23-year-old wore a calf-length grey gray leather trench coat that had a double-breasted silhouette with puffed sleeves and a belted waist detail with gold detailed hardware.

Jenner accessorized in an eye-catching way wearing a chunky gold chain choker necklace with layered oversized pearl pendants. For earrings, the makeup mogul wore small gold hoop earrings and rings. She tied her look together with a Hermès bag featuring a textured black material and gold accents that perfectly matched her jewelry and black leather boots.