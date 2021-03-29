Victoria Beckham looks half her age in a new mirror selfie

Victoria Beckham is one of those celebrities who is simply ageless. The former Spice Girl and current fashion designer can wear just about anything and she’ll look good in it. Over the weekend, Beckham proved that to be true when she shared a photo to Instagram of her in a stunning black dress.

The photo of the 46-year-old shows her taking a mirror selfie while wearing a chic black floor-length dress that had a cut-outs in the middle of the dress. In the picture, that has received almost 200,000 likes, Beckham is wearing her dark hair parted in the middle with loose beach waves and red polish on her nails.

She captioned the photo, “Saturday ready in #VBSS21! I love a dress that’s as comfortable as it is flattering and the cut-outs make it feel just the right amount of dressed up x VB.” While Beckham’s intentions for posting the photo was to show off her dress, her 28.8 million followers could not get enough of how youthful and great the 46-year-old looked in the dress.

Friend and celebrity trainer, Tracy Anderson commented “Must have this! You also look 22!!!! 💓💓💓💓💓💓💓.” Another comment read, “You look BEAUTIFUL ❤️.”

Then on Sunday, Beckham posted a video of the same dress being shown on the runway. She captioned the clip, “Created with ease-of-wear in mind, discover this season’s jersey dresses, made from fluid Italian jersey and offset with cut-outs and ruched detailing #VBSS2.”