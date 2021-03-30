Diane Guerrero opens up about inclusivity, wellness, and her partnership with Smirnoff and Black Girl Ventures

You know, I love partnering with companies that are pushing inclusivity and wellness and also fun (laughs) so this is exactly what I need, all the time. So you know I‘m really excited for this project because it’s exactly what I’ve needed. This pandemic has been really rough for a lot of people, including myself and now we’re sort of kind of getting back to normal but we’re still indoors and it’s hard. You know I haven’t been able to take classes and I know a lot of my friends haven’t been able to go out as much as they would like to so I think it’s a really good opportunity for us to get together and remember that we have a community out there of people who are going through something together and are wanting to come to the light together and what a great opportunity to do it with a barre class and supporting women- in particular Black women, it’s such a great opportunity for us to do this and sort of set a precedent for wellness and fun.

So you mentioned the pandemic, I definitely fell of the wagon when it came to working out and lost most of my muscles. Tell me a little bit about how it affected you in terms of working out? How did you stay motivated, did you have a down period like everyone else?