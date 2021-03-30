Diane Guerrero opens up about inclusivity, wellness, and her partnership with Smirnoff and Black Girl Ventures

Diane Guerrero has made a name for herself as an actress and immigrants rights activist and continues to advocate for positive change. Over the weekend the Orange is the New Black actress teamed up with Smirnoff to help raise the bar(re) for Women’s History Month. As part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to the Black community, Smirnoff is partnering with Washington, D.C.-based fitness studio, and Black women-owned small business, SideBarre , to give hundreds of adults (21+) across the US the chance to attend a series of complimentary inspirational virtual barre classes from home in support of Black women entrepreneurs across the country. Smirnoff has made an overarching $500k commitment to the Black Community and is pledging $50,000 from those dollars to Black Girl Ventures – a charitable organization whose goal is to provide access to community and capital for Black and Brown women identifying business founders. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Guerrero before the event about why this partnership was so important to her, what she hopes for the future, and what she loves to listen to when she works out. Read the exclusive interview below and find the recipes for the delicious Smirnoff cocktails we made at the event that you can make at home.
I feel like at the beginning I was kind of working out in an unhealthy way. I think I was just going for it because I felt like that was something I could control and of course that wasn’t sustainable. (Guerrero)