Thalia and Tommy Mottola welcome adorable new addition to their family

Thalia and Tommy Mottola introduced their newest family member to the world. It was puppy love at first sight for the powerhouse pair as they officially welcomed a three-month-old doberman with adorable social media posts over the weekend. The 49-year-old superstar and 71-year-old music executive named their new pup Franchesca. Thalia flaunted her budding bond with the cutie in a video, revealing the dog’s delightful nickname!

“You are our new baby,” the Mexican singer can be heard saying. “So cute, Franchesca. Hello, my love!” She then calls the dog “Frankie,” a charming pet name. Thalia went on to treat followers to two more posts featuring the new pal, calling it “puppy love.” In the photos, the shiny black and brown hound is donned with a hot pink leash and seems overjoyed to be with his new parents. Tommy was equally excited, writing “new familia!” over a photo of them on his Instagram story.

Franchesca joins Thalia’s ever-growing furry family, which includes: a Pomeranian named Amorcita Love and a parrot named Pikachú. The star is known for her love of animals, often sharing glimpses of her pets on social media. “Instead of always going out on the weekends, sometimes I prefer a night at home with my furry friends and a good movie!” she said on social media last March.