Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stand in solidarity with exciting news

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dispelled breakup rumors with a major announcement. Merely two weeks after news broke that the engaged couple had split, the 45-year-old former baller joined the 51-year-old superstar on location in the Dominican Republic. During the visit, both parties took to their respective social media accounts to reveal their latest joint venture.

J-Rod added another investment into their shared portfolio by partnering with Goli Nutrition. “Global icons Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez have joined our team to empower the world with innovative products that make living a healthy lifestyle simple and delicious!” the vitamin and supplements brand shared.

Alex promoted the collaboration on Instagram with a sweet selfie of him and Jen, writing: “IT‘S OFFICIAL! We are part of the @goligummy family!!” The MLB commentator added: “Jennifer and I are very excited to announce that we’ve joined forces with Goli Nutrition. They’ve revolutionize the health and wellness industry with their innovative, delicious and nutritious gummies!”

In the announcement photos, Lopez put her dedicated to Rodriguez in fashion form. JLo rocked a custom and colorful robe, featuring various patterns, the Vogue logo and what appears to be her face. Embroidered on top of the robe is the Yankees logo and Alex’s old number 13, shining in crystals. Whether purposefully or not, the star made a crystal clear a statement: she’s still rooting for them to stay together. Plus, embarking on a new business venture isn’t necessarily something a high profile couple would announce if things were heading south.