Hilary Duff and husband Matthew welcome second child: See the first photo!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have welcomed their second child together! Fans may have missed the big news on Friday, March 26 as the 33-year-old Disney icon downplayed her initial announcement with a subtle Instagram post. Alongside a photo of their two-year-old daughter Banks Violet in the tub, Hilary quipped: “I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!” A day later, she shared a more official announcement.

Once things set in, celebrities and fans alike began to congratulate Hilary and co. The entertainer’s Younger co-stars weighed in, with Molly Bernard commenting: “THIS. PICTURE. THE GASP I UTTERED KNOCKED ME DOWN.” Fellow onscreen pal Debi Mazar typed out everyone’s thoughts with ““Wait!!!! Banks is a BIG sis!??? Well then..Hope YOU and fam are doing well!!! Congratulations are clearly in order!” She then added a question that we’d love to know: “Curious if my prediction of a BOY was correct??”

Duff updated the world on Saturday, March 27, with a more official reveal. In it she confirmed the baby’s name to be Mae James Bair and the official birthdate as March 24. It appears Mazar’s prediction was wrong. See Hilary’s sweet Instagram featuring the whole family below: