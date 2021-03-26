The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Alex Rodriguez, Hailey Bieber, Camilo, and more

All you need is 60 seconds to make an amazing video on TikTok. These celebrities are taking over the app and becoming epic content creators. From A-Rod, The Rock, Doja Cat, and more: Here are the 10 best celebrity TikTok’s of the week.

CHEECH AND CHONG

Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin’s TikTok is full of hilarious throwbacks and adorable moments. Chong’s wife Shelby Chong is 73 and absolutely gorgeous. He showed fans what would happen if they ever tried stealing his lady.



THE ROCK

Dwayn ‘The Rock’ Johsnon did the “Tequila Shot” challenge with his tequila brand Teramana but took it to the next level. Trigger warning if Tequila is the type of alcohol you can never drink again.

CESAR MILAN

The Dog Whisperer Cesar Milan was just trying to get his ball when he ended up in a scene out of The Sandlot.



LELE PONS

Lele Pons took a brief break from social media to take care of her mental health. Thankfully she’s doing better and back to her usual hilarious shenanigans.

