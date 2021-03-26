The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Alex Rodriguez, Hailey Bieber, Camilo, and more

All you need is 60 seconds to make an amazing video on TikTok. These celebrities are taking over the app and becoming epic content creators. From A-Rod, The Rock, Doja Cat, and more: Here are the 10 best celebrity TikTok’s of the week.
CHEECH AND CHONG
Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin’s TikTok is full of hilarious throwbacks and adorable moments. Chong’s wife Shelby Chong is 73 and absolutely gorgeous. He showed fans what would happen if they ever tried stealing his lady.
@cheechandchong
Reply to @cracked801 YOU DON’T WANT NONE OF THIS MAN! #fyp♬ original sound - Cheech & Chong
THE ROCK
Dwayn ‘The Rock’ Johsnon did the “Tequila Shot” challenge with his tequila brand Teramana but took it to the next level. Trigger warning if Tequila is the type of alcohol you can never drink again.
@therock
I’ll take the tequila shot challenge....with a smile😉🥃 #teremana #tequilashots♬ original sound - Fia James
CESAR MILAN
The Dog Whisperer Cesar Milan was just trying to get his ball when he ended up in a scene out of The Sandlot.
@imcesarmillan
i was just trying to get my baseball back #sandlot #dog #baseball♬ Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry
LELE PONS
Lele Pons took a brief break from social media to take care of her mental health. Thankfully she’s doing better and back to her usual hilarious shenanigans.
@lelepons
😎🖤 @leli_hernandez @mariapaulinarm @eixchelb @nicolegarcia♬ Anime Survivor - hello
ALEX RODRIGUEZ
A-Rod did his best job keeping up with his girls in this adorable TikTok.
@arod13
Friday night tiktok💚♬ original sound - Jess😍
REESE WITHERSPOON
Reese Witherspoon proved she’s the ultimate 90’s icon with this video.
@officialreesetiktok
When you lived the #90saesthetic 🙋🏼♀️ #90s♬ Fantasy - Mariah Carey
CAMILO
Camilo and his wife Eva Luna made the cutest video to his song
“Millones” and his mustache stayed perfectly in place with every dance move.
@camilo
POR QUÉ YO SI EN ESTE MUNDO HAY MILLONES???? Te amo @evaluna Quiero verlos bailando MILLONES! ✋🏼🤚🏼♬ Millones - Camilo
LIZZO
Lizzo shared what she eats in a day.
@lizzo
Been awhile but here’s what I ate yesterday 🥴 yes I really eat natures cereal all the time♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod
DOJA CAT
Doja Cat had some fun playing with her cat.
HAILEY BIEBER
Hailey Bieber has been supporting her man Justin Bieber and started a makeup challenge for his song “Peaches.”
@haileybieber
My #Peaches inspired makeup tonight by Adam Burrell 🍑🍑 show me yours! #PeachesMakeupChallenge #makeup♬ Peaches - Justin Bieber