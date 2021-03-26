Kelly Ripa counts down Mark Consuelos’ 50th amidst absence from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa is missing in action from LIVE With Kelly & Ryan and her fans want to know what the deal is. On Monday March 22nd fans were confused when Maria Menounos was sitting in Ripa’s chair with no explanation. Menounos returned the following day on March 23rd. Then on Wednesday and Thursday Ali Wentworth filled in as substitute co-host. And today, March 6th Ripa was still a no-show and musician Harry Connick JR was the show’s guest cohost. Hours after the show aired, Ripa posted a steamy PDA photo with her husband Mark Consuelos. So where is Ripa?! Here’s everything we know about her absence from the show.

Thankfully there’s no reason to worry and Ripa is just on her annual vacation. An insider told Hollywood Life, “Kelly annually takes time off at the end of March to spend time with her family.”According to The Blast, she regularly takes the last two weeks of March off” to spend quality time with her family and has for the last 20 years.”

On Friday Ripa continued to ignore all the questions and shared a classic PDA post with her man. The pic is of the couple kissing in Mexico back in 2011 for his 40th birthday. She captioned the post, “a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40. 🥳” Consuelos’’ big 50th birthday is right around the corner on March 30th and she explained the big celebration will be virtual, “countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year.” Ripa wrote. So seems like Ripa is just celebrating her man and spending time with their family. How else do you think they keep their relationship so spicy?