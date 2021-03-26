True Thompson debuts in TV commercial alongside mom Khloé Kardashian

True Thompson is not only adorable; she is definitely a natural in front of the cameras. The 2-year-old toddler starred in her first TV commercial alongside mommy Khloé Kardashian. The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for experiences migraine episodes; therefore, no one better than her to act as a spokesperson for Nurtec ODT, a prescription medicine to treat intense, debilitating headaches.

In the ad, Thompson walks up to Kardashian to cuddle on the couch and enjoy a fresh bowl of popcorn while wearing matching outfits.

Proud of her little TV star, Khloé took social media to post a clip of the commercial. “My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu!!!!!!!!” Kim Kardashian also reacted to the spot by tweeting they were “The cutest.”

On multiple occasions, Kardashian has shared her wish to give her beautiful daughter a sibling. She has been working with her doctors to extract her eggs and is thinking about surrogacy. “I definitely do want more kids,” she said, as reported by E! Online. “I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”

Kardashian has been very open and honest about her fertility struggles but is hopeful that she can have more kids with Tristan Thompson. “Planning to conceive a child is so emotionally draining and tough when there are so many unknowns,” a person tweeted. Later, Kardashian replied, adding that it is challenging. “Amen!!!!! It’s so so different than my experience with True (obviously) it’s so tough emotionally. Physically it’s not fun but thats short term. Emotionally It can be a struggle,” Khloé wrote.

Planning to conceive a child is so emotionally draining and tough when there are so many unknowns. #KUWTK — kelsey 💍 (@kelsssmiller) March 19, 2021

“I’m not going to get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80 something percent chance that I’ll miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning, but I didn’t know that was like a lingering thing.” Kardashian explained to her big sister Kim Kardashian during an episode of they reality TV show.

“This is all really, like, shocking to me. All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and it just... I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest.” She continued, explaining the Doctor said, “she would be afraid if my embryos are so hard to create, she would feel terrible putting one in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry.”

