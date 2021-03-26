Mandy Moore returns to the set of ‘This Is Us’ one month after giving birth

Rebecca Pearson is back and better than ever.

On Thursday, March 25, Mandy Moore took to Instagram to announce her long-awaited return to the set of This Is Us, which comes after the actress gave birth late last month.

“Mom is BACK at work!!!” she wrote under a video of herself sitting in a hair styling chair. In the following Story, she elaborated on the excitement, posting a selfie and writing, “Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me).”

©Mandy Moore





Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child together on February 23. Following her little one’s arrival, the singer took to social media to share her newborn with the world.

“Gus is here,” she wrote alongside a photo of the baby in a blue onesie. ”Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”