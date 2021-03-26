Mandy Moore returns to the set of ‘This Is Us’ one month after giving birth

Rebecca Pearson is back and better than ever.
On Thursday, March 25, Mandy Moore took to Instagram to announce her long-awaited return to the set of This Is Us, which comes after the actress gave birth late last month.
“Mom is BACK at work!!!” she wrote under a video of herself sitting in a hair styling chair. In the following Story, she elaborated on the excitement, posting a selfie and writing, “Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me).”
Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child together on February 23. Following her little one’s arrival, the singer took to social media to share her newborn with the world.
“Gus is here,” she wrote alongside a photo of the baby in a blue onesie. ”Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”
Following the announcement of their baby being welcomed into the world, Moore shared a post educating fans on the meaning behind his unique name.
“It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book,” she wrote under a photo of a blanket with his name stitched on it. “Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the “A” (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and “T” (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day. 💙💙💙💙”
The 36-year-old announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in September, posting a picture of her husband holding onto her growing baby bump. She wrote, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”
Since then, she posted regular updates, including an Instagram Story in early February about a medical condition that was complicating her journey.
“Weekly platelet check at the hematologist,” Moore wrote at the time. “My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth ’plan.’ Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??”