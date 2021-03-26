Jessica Simpson has moved on and assures she doesn’t need an apology from her ex John Mayer

After John Mayer revealed details about his intimate relationship with ex Jessica Simpson during an infamous Playboy interview in 2010, Simpson decided that it was time to completely cut off communication with the 43-year-old singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer.

Over a decade later, she let everything out in her memoir, Open Book. Now she sat down with broadcast journalist, executive producer, and television talk show host Tamron Hall to share her thoughts in an emotional interview. When asked about Mayers comments and how he exposed their sexual life, Simpson clarified she doesn’t need an apology from her ex.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Singer Jessica Simpson and musician John Mayer are seen leaving Perth Airport on April 2, 2007 in Perth, Australia.

“No, I definitely don’t feel that I am owed a public apology,” Simpson told Hall. “I mean, you can’t take it back. And I’m a very forgiving person, but I’m also honest. So, in the memoir, if I’m gonna talk about stuff that caused me pain, I’m going, to be honest about it,” she said.

“And that was a time in my life that I was very manipulated and also in love, or seemingly.”

In Open Book, Jessica Simpson revealed how insecure she was during her relationship with Mayer, to the point where she used to ask people to review her grammar and spelling before sending him text messages. “I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him,” she wrote. “He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win.”

According to the singer and actress, the stress of being perfect took a toll on her. “I would pour another drink,” she recalled. “It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves.”

©GettyImages GALLERY



John Mayer and Jessica Simpson during Poiret: King of Fashion Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The 40-year-old star also revealed that Mayer told her that “he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally.”