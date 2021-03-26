Scarlett Johansson reflects on her most embarrassing controversies

Scarlett Johansson is looking back at her long history of controversial moments, accepting her missteps and revealing that it has been embarrassing to face the backlash.

Loading the player...

During her latest interview, the 36-year-old Hollywood actress explained that although many times she decided to stand by her opinions, she might have been “really off mark there,” and was not “looking at the big picture.”

The Oscar nominee joked and declared she “made a career out of” public controversies, however one of the reasons it was hard for her to face the critics, had to do with being under the spotlight.

“I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they‘re wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing.”

Scarlett was previously criticized for participating in Ghost in the Shell, playing a Japanese character named Motoko Kusanagi, and although she stated she didn’t mean to take away the role of an Asian actress, the casting still caused major controversy.

The scandal continued when it was announced that the actress would be casted to play a trans man in the film Rub & Tug, being forced to relinquish the role, as she also declared during an interview that as an actor, she “should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal.”

Following the backlash caused by her comments, Scarlett admitted she mishandled the situation, explaining that she was inconsiderate and “felt terrible about it,” however she says, “I’m also a person.”