Jennifer Garner opens up about future relationships and marriage

Jennifer Garner is enjoying being single! The 48-year-old actress admits she is not trying to rush into a relationship and doesn’t want to complicate her life right now.

Loading the player...

The Hollywood star continues to be open about her life, including her skincare and beauty secrets, her struggles with body image and even some of the difficult situations she has faced during her professional career.

Now the beloved actress is revealing how she feels about going forward with her love life, after having a brief romance with 43-year-old businessman John Miller.

©The Grosby Group



Jennifer Garner and John Miller

Although the former couple split last year, Jennifer says she is all about finding love, but doesn’t want to rush things this time.

Explaining that she definitely doesn’t think she “will be single forever, but this is not the time.”

She also went on to explain that she doesn’t need to complicate things and revealed she is actually not interested in marriage, adding that she’s “so far from it” and doesn’t think marriage needs to be a part of any future relationship.

©The Grosby Group





The mother of three, who co-parents with her ex-husband Ben Affleck in Los Angeles, is very happy with her life right now, isolating with her children and learning a lot about herself, admitting that although she has her difficult moments like anybody else, she is pretty comfortable being at home.