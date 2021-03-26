Khloé Kardashian admitted to wanting to keep her and Tristan Thompson’s relationship private

The second episode of the final season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ aired last night and a lot of drama unfolded. Remember that comment that Scott Disick left on a steamy Instagram photo of Khloé Kardashian months back? Hint - it said that Tristan Thompson is a lucky man. Well, viewers got to see exactly what happened behind the scenes after that comment sent the media and public into a frenzy.

Kardashian admitted to caring too much about the media and her peers’ perception of her for the situation regarding Thompson. Kardashian told Disick that after his innocent Instagram comment, the Good American founder was bombarded with DMs and media outlets reaching out to her asking if she and the NBA player are back together. “Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the ‘gram,” she said. ”The amount of action I received?”

The 36-year-old said she used to not care what others thought of her but now she feels very under attack from all angles and she’s lost some of that confidence. In last night’s episode, Thompson said he didn’t want to be kept a secret and that Kardashian shouldn’t be embarrassed for the two trying to work on things. In the show’s confessional, Kardashian said, “Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out, but I‘m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that’s how I want to keep it.“

The mother of one said that she deleted Disick’s comment to avoid any continued drama. “Then I had to remove my tagged photos,” she said. ”Everyone is putting clown stuff all over me.”