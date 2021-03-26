Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made their first public outing with baby Khai

New parents, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seem to be enjoying mom and dad life with their baby girl, Khai. The famous couple were seen out in New York City for their first public outing on Wednesday looking like the doting parents that they are.

©GrosbyGroup



Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid strolled around in NYC with baby Khai.

For the outing, the 25-year-old supermodel who seems to be sporting a new red hair color wore an orange blazer over a white top that was paired with light-wash jeans. Hadid accessorized with a striped scarf, yellow socks, and white sneakers, and she protected her face with a black mask.

Malik, who is also sporting a different hair color, wore a leather jacket and black button-up shirt with blue jeans, black shoes, and his black mask matched Hadid’s. He pushed the baby stroller as the two walked the Manhattan streets.

©GrosbyGroup



The two doting parents looking at their baby girl.

The former One Direction member seems to be loving being a girl dad. He recently said in an interview with Valentine in the Morning, “Honestly, it’s amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it,” he said.