Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have necklaces made out of their wisdom teeth

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancé Nicola Peltz are so in love they are proudly wearing each other gold plated wisdom teeth around their necks, On Thursday Peltz shared a photo to her Instagram story of the couple holding the rings and wrote, “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend.”

©Nicola Peltz



Post by Nicola

Brooklyn reshared her post on his story and wrote, “Words can‘t describe how much I love you. I am the luckiest person on the planet. xx I will love you forever and ever.” He later shared another photo with the tooth and wrote another heartfelt message about how much he appreciated the gesture. “The best gift from my best friend and them amazing fiancé as I love you like crazy.” The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham continued, “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you.”

©Brooklyn Beckham



Post by Brooklyn

Then Brooklyn shared another photo showing off the tooth close to his lips.