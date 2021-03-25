Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have necklaces made out of their wisdom teeth

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancé Nicola Peltz are so in love they are proudly wearing each other gold plated wisdom teeth around their necks, On Thursday Peltz shared a photo to her Instagram story of the couple holding the rings and wrote, “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend.”
Brooklyn reshared her post on his story and wrote, “Words can‘t describe how much I love you. I am the luckiest person on the planet. xx I will love you forever and ever.” He later shared another photo with the tooth and wrote another heartfelt message about how much he appreciated the gesture. “The best gift from my best friend and them amazing fiancé as I love you like crazy.” The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham continued, “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you.”
David Beckham opens up about why he is a tough dad
David Beckham celebrates his son’s birthday with Marc Anthony and friends
Then Brooklyn shared another photo showing off the tooth close to his lips.
Aside from the gold tooth, the couple has been sharing their excitement for Peltz who is set to CO-Direct and star in the Indie Drama “Lola James” with Virginia Madsen. Brooklyn shared a screenshot of a Deadline article about the news and praised his fiancee, “could not be more proud… You are so gorgeous and so talented. I’m the luckiest to be by your side.”