Kris Jenner shares NSFW story about Caitlyn Jenner on the Ellen Degeneres show

Kris Jenner joined her close friend Ellen Degeneres on Thursday‘s episode of the Ellen Degeneres show and started to spill some major tea about the family. Jenner opened up about Kim Kardashians’ plans amid her divorce, Khloe Kardashians rumored engagement and shared a cringe-worthy story about the time Khloe was under the bed when she was getting *intimate* with Caitlyn Jenner before her transition. Read all the juicy details below.

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian appeared on a recent episode of Degeneres’ digital show “Lady Parts” and Khloe said Kris scared her to death so she wouldn’t have sex when she was younger. “I was getting very creative,” Kris joked before saying, “I wasn’t sure if you were referring to the time when her and her girlfriend were like 10 years old, and there were playing hide and seek and they hid under my bed and stayed there for a really long time. And in the meantime, Bruce-at-the-time and I came into the bed and went to sleep.” But then, as Kris described it they “had a little bit of hanky panky going on. And the kids were still under the bed.” “That was traumatizing,” Kris added, “I’m sure she doesn’t bring that up because she has PTSD over that one.”

DeGeneres, of course, needed to know more and asked the momager how long it took before they realized they were under the bed. Kris explained, “They were so scared. They stayed there for hours, and in the middle of the night when they were sure we were both asleep, they snuck out and we caught them sneaking out.” Kris claims she was the most traumatized after the ordeal but we can’t know for sure until Khloe shares her truth.

As for Khloe and Tristan’s plan to have another child? Kris said she was happy because there‘s nothing better than a big family. “Will the other kid be named False?” DeGeneres joked. The host then asked Jenner about the pictures of Khloe wearing a giant diamond ring on THAT finger. “That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring. You should ask Khloe that.”