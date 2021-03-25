Chrissy Teigen leaves Twitter after receiving hate for partnering with Kris Jenner

The queen of clapbacks is leaving her Twitter throne. On Wednesday Chrissy Teigen confirmed that she has officially left Twitter after receiving an onslaught of hate on the social media site for the last time. Teigen is no stranger to trolls and bullying and even became a target of Q Anon but this week she was hit with thousands of tweets from “disappointed fans” after it was announced she partnered with Kris Jenner to launch the Plant-Based Cleaning Product Safely.



On March 24th Teigen made her goodbye in a series of Tweets that said “Hey. Over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.” The next tweet read, “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively and I think that’s the right time to call something.” She then opened up about the emotional toll the negativity has had on her.

©ChrissyTeigen



Chrissy Teigen

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.” Teigen ended her heartbreaking goodbye with “My desire to be liked and fear of passing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sing up for, and a different human that I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!” Teigen had 13.7 million followers on the platform when she made her exit.

“Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy.

Come home from work to find out Chrissy Teigen has deleted twitter, this is honestly the worst day ever — BHB (@BroganHartBryan) March 25, 2021



Twitter, of course, exploded with many of her fans defending the woman who “just wanted to share funny thoughts and yummy recipes.” Others blamed Twitter for not doing anything to combat the abuse she was receiving. Teigen shared a screenshot of her deleted account on Instagram and added more context while defending the social media site. “It’s true!” She wrote. “But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault - I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally.” The mama of 2 continued, “It’s not the platform. It’s not the “bullying”. And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me.” “Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones,” Teigen wrote. She then made one final clap back to her Q anon haters, “And to the Q anon people who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now, lol. I saw ‘Q: into the storm’ and saw what I’m working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care. Don’t flatter yourselves.”