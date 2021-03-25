Sarah Jessica Parker thanks Britney Spears for listing her as a ‘cool lady’ who helped her through quarantine

Sarah Jessica Parker couldn’t be more touched by Britney Spears’ kind words.

On Wednesday, March 24, the pop star posted to Twitter in order to shout out some of her favorite females, letting some of her friends know just how much they’ve helped her recently. Like the rest of us, Spears had a difficult time getting through quarantine, but luckily, she had the support of some seriously amazing women.

“These are the women that have truly inspired my life!!!!” Britney tweeted. “Being away from family & my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way !!! These cool ladies always add a spark to my day.”

In her tweet, the “Toxic” singer included photos of Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, and fitness coach Tawny Janae.

While the singer didn’t elaborate on how these women have helped her, it seems like seeing their social media posts and interacting online has been a saving grace during the ongoing pandemic. Plus, she could be listening to Miley Cyrus’ new album or rewatching a Sex and The City marathon, which has to help, too.

In response to this sweet gesture from Britney, Sarah Jessica Parker replied to her tweet, thanking the star for the kind words.

“Thank you dear @britneyspears. I think you know how I feel about you. For a long time,” she wrote. “Sending all my best and touched that you included me to be companion. X, SJ.”

I think you know how I feel about you. For a long time. Sending all my best and touched that you included me to be companion. X, SJ — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) March 24, 2021

While Miley hasn’t responded to Spears’ tweet, there’s no question about the love and admiration being mutual.

Back in 2019, the “Plastic Hearts” singer posted a photo of herself wearing shorts with the words “Shake It” written across the back with the captioned, “I learned everything I know from Britney.”