Adam Levine shows a glimpse of his ‘painful’ and giant leg tattoo

Adam Levine took social media to share with his fans his new ink. The musician showed a glimpse of his “painful” and giant leg tattoo. According to the 42-year-old superstar, despite the discomfort, he is happy with the result. “Today was ouch but worth it,” he captioned the video, joking that it was the “most painful way to get a tan.”

©@adamlevine GALLERY



Levine’s new addition is a Japanese-style wave

Levine’s new addition is a Japanese-style wave, known as The Great Wave off Kanagawa. Connoisseurs of Japanese art say that it symbolizes “the irresistible force of nature and the weakness of human beings.” To date, it is unknown whether the Maroon 5 vocalist chose the design for its original meaning or if it is based on a personal experience. The new tattoo, which goes from his upper thigh down to his ankle, was created by tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko.

The singer is not unfamiliar with the needles, and throughout the years, has transformed his body with different designs. The “Moves Like Jagger” interpreter has his back covered with a winged mermaid tattoo holding a skull and surrounded by six birds, stormy clouds, sun, waves, flowers, and seashells. The piece took six months and was inked by Bryan Randolph.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Adam Levine back tattoo

Both of his arms are also covered with different tattoos, including a guitar, a heart with “mom” written inside a ribbon, various species of flowers and animals, as well as numbers.

He also tatted a necklace. “I was in Japan and I got this necklace. I’m not sure why I got it — I think I was bored. But I like it,” he said, according to Inked.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Both of his arms are also covered with different tattoos

Adam Levine’s chest and stomach are adorned with an eagle, a Cherubin, a lion, a hand holding a flower and written with “true love,” a butterfly, and the word “California” — his home state. He also has the Sanskrit word tapas. “A few years ago I fell in love with yoga,” he told People. The word ‘tapas’ stands for fire … passion … This keeps me connected to something that changed my life.”