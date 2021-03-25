Vanessa and Natalia Bryant get new tattoos in honor of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant got new tattoos! The mother-daughter duo shared the special moment together, honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and her late daughter, Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant.

The 38-year-old mom took to Instagram to post some of the videos of their 7-hour session with Los Angeles tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.

Vanessa showed the process from beginning to end, describing Nikko as “a perfectionist,” as he sketched and prepared the equipment.

The artist also stated he “was truly honored” to celebrate the family legacy with new ink.

Vanessa showed the beautiful tattoo, which reads “Mambacita” and includes a butterfly at the end, making reference to her late daughter Gigi, and explaining that all her tattoos “are single needle to keep the lines clean.”

She then wrote “First tatt of the night done,” showing her 18-year-old daughter Natalia getting two tattoos, one on her left wrist and one on the left side of her right middle finger, which reads “MUSE.”