Megan Thee Stallion launches million-dollar initiative for women entrepreneurs

Megan Thee Stallion has always been a huge advocate for supporting other women, and now, she’s putting her money where her mouth is.

The “Hot Girl Summer” singer is teaming up with Fashion Nova for a “Women On Top” initiative, in which they plan to give out a whopping $1 million in honor of Women’s History Month. She announced the move on International Women’s Day, collaborating with the fast fashion brand to give out at least $25,000 to multiple different recipients.

“In honor of International Women’s Day fashion nova and I will be giving away 1 MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS AND SCHOLARSHIPS ALL MONTH to women entrepreneurs, female students, women owned businesses, and women focused charities,” she tweeted.

In the video above, Thee Stallion explained her initiative to her fans in after introducing herself as the “Hot Girl Coach.” Over on Instagram, she explained further in her caption that each recipient will be awarded with a minimum of $25,000 “to invest in their future” in the spirit of women empowerment.

The first recipient was YWCA Houston, which Megan said is “an organization close to my heart,” specifically shedding a light on their Center for Women program that provides career resources for homeless women and girls.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Megan has shifted her focus toward philanthropy and community outreach. The rapper recently announced her collaboration with House Representative Sheila Jackson Lee to provide relief to Houstonians following the devastating impact from Winter Storm Uri.

Since the storm left millions of citizens powerless and without access to water or heat, the star knew that something had to be done to help save her hometown. She partnered with the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services (NACC) and the U.S. Representative Lee to give assistance where she can. According to CNN, Winter Storm Uri could end up costing Texas at least $195 billion.