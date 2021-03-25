Ashley Tisdale welcomes her baby girl and reveals her unique name

Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French have welcomed their baby girl!
The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to celebrate, posting the sweetest black and white photo of her daughter, and finally revealing the name of her baby.
Captioning the post, “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.2.”
Fans and friends of the star congratulated the couple, with Lea Michele writing “congratulations beautiful mama!,” Emma Roberts commenting “Angel!!!” and Hilary Duff praising Jupiter’s beautiful name, “Jupiter, welcome little girl.”
Ashley has been sharing her journey since she first announced her pregnancy on social media, keeping everyone updated, and even taking the time to open up about some difficult past experiences she had to face during her career.
She also highlighted that “everyone has a different experience with pregnancy,” explaining that it’s important to validate all the emotions and admitting that although she is grateful for her body, the physical changes were “a little startling.”
“I don’t know what my body will be like after the baby comes, but I do know I’m going to give it time, let it heal, and take really good care of it.“
The new mom previously mentioned the importance of being honest, confessing that “change can be hard,” but she was able to accept it by saying “I love you” to her body, “because it’s doing so much, and it’s creating a beautiful miracle.”
She also hopes that by sharing her experience new moms can relate, because “like a lot of other people,” she felt ashamed of being uncomfortable at first.