Ashley Tisdale welcomes her baby girl and reveals her unique name

Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French have welcomed their baby girl!

Loading the player...

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to celebrate, posting the sweetest black and white photo of her daughter, and finally revealing the name of her baby.

Captioning the post, “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.2.”

Fans and friends of the star congratulated the couple, with Lea Michele writing “congratulations beautiful mama!,” Emma Roberts commenting “Angel!!!” and Hilary Duff praising Jupiter’s beautiful name, “Jupiter, welcome little girl.”

Ashley has been sharing her journey since she first announced her pregnancy on social media, keeping everyone updated, and even taking the time to open up about some difficult past experiences she had to face during her career.