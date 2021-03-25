Andy Cohen revealed that we’ve all been pronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s name wrong

Leave it to reality king, Andy Cohen , to tell the world that we’ve all been pronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s name wrong this entire time. Who would’ve thought?

Cohen appeared on Monday night’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ and he shared some juicy tea about the Kardashian family. The ‘Watch What Happens’ host was telling Fallon about his interview with the beloved family for the new show, ‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV,’ which is about the history of reality television.

One of the things that Cohen shocked everybody with was the correct way to pronounce the Good American founder’s first name.

“It‘s Klo-ay. Khloé is the name,“ he told Fallon. ”There is a little accent over the name. And so, I went and interviewed the Kardashians at Khloé’s house. I walked in, I go, ‘Khloé?’ and the other women go, ‘Excuse me?’ And Kris [Jenner] said, ‘Yeah, that’s actually really how it’s pronounced.’”

In addition to dropping that news, Cohen also revealed what it was like entering a Kardashian home.

“You got to go through all these gates. I had to get a COVID test before I got there. And I said, ‘Oh you wanna give me the results of the COVID test?’ They go, ‘Go to Khloé ’s and if the second gate opens, you’re negative. And the gate open and I was like, ‘Alright, I don’t have COVID. I’m good,’” he said.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Cohen enjoyed the famous family’s company. The 52-year-old went on to gush how great the family is.

“They were amazing,” he exclaimed. ”The lighting setup is very intense. They looked so beautiful. And they‘re all kind of casually hanging out on these swings behind Khloé ’s house. It was wild.”