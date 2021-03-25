Britney Spears has made an official request to have her father’s conservatorship be replaced

Britney Spears seems to be taking steps in the right direction when it comes to her conservatorship. The #FreeBritney movement to free Spears from her father, Jamie Spears, reign has been gaining more and more momentum lately, especially after The New York Times Hulu documentary, ‘Framing Britney Spears’ premiered last month.

©GettyImages



Britney Spears is taking necessary steps to free herself from her father’s reigns.

Earlier this week, news broke that the 39-year-old is taking necessary steps to make Jodi Montgomery her permanent conservator. E! News obtained a petition on Monday that stated Spears’ legal team is requesting for Montgomery to serve as permanent conservator of the singer‘s “person and successor,” according to E! News.

Spears’ father was named co-conservator of her estate in 2008, according to E! News and the petition is requesting that he resign from that position. He will remain co-conservator of her estate, according to the media outlet. It’s also said that the singer is requesting that she retain the right to petition the termination of the conservatorship as a whole.

According to the petition and E! News, Montgomery’s powers would include restricting and limiting guests, other than the singer’s lawyer, arranging security and location for such meetings, as well as overseeing caretakers and security guards, and more.

A hearing for all of this is set for the end of April.