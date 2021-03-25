Miley Cyrus writes an open letter to Hannah Montana on the shows 15th anniversary

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on what it was like to have the best of both worlds. It’s been 15 years since the premiere of Hannah Montana, where Cyrus played a girl named “Miley Stewart” who had a secret identity as pop singer Hannah Montana. On Wednesday, the woman behind the blonde wig penned a heartfelt open letter to her alter ago and shared it with fans on social media. The adorable letter, written on Hannah Montana stationary is going viral on Twitter and Instagram, with millions of her fans showing love with a “like.” The “It’s the Climb” singer, shared some of her firsts like falling in love, embarrassing moments, loss, and poured her heart out to the girl who “flew [her] to the moon and never brought [her] back down.”

©GettyImages



Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana

“Hi Hannah, it‘s been a while. 15 years exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity.” The iconic singer began. “Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn’t know then… that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an alter ego in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands… A lot has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the Moon and never brought me back down.” Cyrus then began reflecting on the ups and downs she had on set, like losing her puppy and her grandpa while on set filming season 1. “He passed February 28. He did get to see the commercial that ran through High School Musical which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime.”

The “Party In The USA” singer said she fell in love for the first time in those years and shared an embarrassing story about starting her period onset. “I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years. Embarrassingly started my period in a pair of white capris of course on the day a “cute guy” was cast + asked to have lunch with me. Instead, I spent it in the bathroom with my mom sobbing + scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim.”