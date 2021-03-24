Gwyneth Paltrow looks back at her painful divorce with Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back at her marriage with Chris Martin, revealing that after her difficult relationship with the singer and going through a divorce, she learned a lot in the process.

During her recent appearance on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the 48-year-old opened up about her divorce, admitting she never wanted to get divorced.

The actress and entrepreneur who recently revealed the worst part about her battle with COVID-19, explained that although she “never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids,” she was able to learn more about herself through that process than she could have ever imagined.

Gwyneth added that being “focused on accountability” during her divorce, helped her “find the most amazing man and build something that” she never had before, in reference to her relationship with husband Brad Falchuk.

Following the complex relationship with Chris, Gwyneth confessed that co-parenting their two children, 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses, is so much easier now.

“It’s so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was.”

She also revealed that she has learned a lot about Brad, describing him as “ a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication,” helping her grow by being honest with herself in a way that used to be hard for her.