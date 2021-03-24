Demi Lovato reveals she is partially blind as a result of her 2018 overdose

Singer Demi Lovato is blessed to be alive after overdosing in 2018; however, the “Skyscraper” interpreter revealed in her most recent documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, that she is partially blind and recovering. “The physical implications of what had happened were really difficult to adjust to. As simple as tweezing your eyebrows, I had to figure out how to look higher so that I could see because my blind spots were in the main focal point of my vision,” she told People.

“Even putting on a full outfit, I couldn’t see my shoes. I’d have to ask somebody else, ‘Do these shoes go with it?’” the 28-year-old pop star recalls.

In the documentary, Lovato also revealed that she also had organ failures, three strokes, and a heart attack. Her first 24 hours after overdosing were so critical that doctors waited to see if she would survive.

“I find that it’s important to laugh when you can. When I did do things like spill drinks that I was pouring on Thanksgiving with my family, and it spilled everywhere, we kind of laughed about it a little because you have to. It’s incredible how the human body just adapts,” she says. “I didn’t ever have a period of time where I thought, ‘Oh my God, my vision might be gone forever’ [or] go into this panic attack. We just have to adapt, and that’s how I did move forward with it.”

Despite her blind spots, she feels hopeful for the future. “Last year, I had just done the Super Bowl and the Grammys, and I was getting ready to [finish] my album and go on tour — and then [the pandemic] hit,” she told the publication. ”It forced me to slow down, and I’m really grateful for that opportunity to self-reflect, go inside, and really do the work. I’m myself, and I also have a very clear idea of who I am and what I want out of life today.”

“I have to be grounded and content on my own. This is a work-in-progress. I am ever-evolving,” she added. “I’m not saying that I have it figured out, but I have made changes in my life that best suit me and my recovery and my journey and my growth.”

Lovato feels that sharing her story lifted a weight off her shoulders. “It feels like such a fresh start. I feel like I am the freest I’ve ever been. It feels great to live in my truth fearlessly,” she says. “I feel proud, but I also know I’m not hanging my hat up yet.”

“I have so much work to continue to do, and the work that I’ve done has been so exciting because it’s opened up my doors to my spirituality, embracing my identity, coming into myself more, and just exploring that.”