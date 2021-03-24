Khloé Kardashian confronts Scott Disick for posting a revealing comment about her and Tristan Thompson

After exposing her past relationships and breakups, Khloé Kardashian think it is time to keep things private with Tristan Thompson. During a sneak peek of an episode of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé confronts Scott Disick after he posted a comment in one of her Instagram photos.

“Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend from your little comment you made on the ‘gram,” she says, referring to a photo she posted wearing a bikini to promote her clothing brand Good American. Kardashian’s photo got flooded with comments, including Disick’s, who wrote that Tristan was “a lucky man.”

The telling comment garnered public attention, and the reality tv star received multiple calls and texts from people asking if she was with the NBA star. “Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out,” she says. “I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings, and that’s how I want to keep it. I decided to delete Scott’s comment just to try and get rid of all this unnecessary drama.”

Although Disick and older her sister Kim Kardashian respect Khloé, they think she worries too much about other people’s opinions. “I’m so over you bowing down to what the public thinks,” the Skims founder says.

“Finally, this guy is being a really good guy,” Scott added, referring to Tristan. “On the flip side, yes, Tristan f---ed up, but what about him? There‘s got to come to a point where he doesn’t want to feel like you’re embarrassed of him still.”

Khloé Kardashian has had a rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson. In 2018, the pair broke up after Thompson was caught in video hooking up and partying with other girls while Khloé was pregnant with their daughter True. The couple reconciled, and no long after, their second public scandal made headlines after Tristan kissed in a party Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods .