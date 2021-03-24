Vanessa Hudgens supports boyfriend Cole Tucker at MLB spring training game

Vanessa Hudgens is doing her part to cheer on her boyfriend, Cole Tucker .

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 23 to share a photo of herself attending a baseball game with GG Magree at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida, where she traveled to support her Pittsburgh Pirates player beau.

“Do u like sports?” she captioned the flick. “Cause we do.”

The actress was wearing her Pirates jersey as she rooted for the 24-year-old shortstop. It seems like her support helped in more ways that one, with the team beating the Minnesota Twins in the spring training game with a final score of one to zero. Cole even broke the bat while hitting the ball at one point.

This show of support from Vanessa comes just a few months after the pair first sparked romance rumors, being spotted on a date in Los Angeles, California in November 2020.

While the two haven’t been dating for that long, the romance seems to be progressing pretty quickly, with a source telling E! News that Cole and Vanessa were boyfriend and girlfriend by the end of last year. Just two months later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, with both parties sharing photos with each other and publicly declaring their love.

In an interview later that month, the baseball star dug a little deeper into his relationship with Vanessa, letting fans know she’s not going anywhere.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” he said in a video shared by CBS Pittsburgh’s KDKA. “She’s awesome. I love her….I don’t want to be treated any differently than, you know, Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or [Ke’Bryan Hayes] having his girlfriend come down.”