Fans go crazy after Chris Evans shows a rare glimpse at chest tattoos

Even though he’s no longer a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans still knows exactly how to drive his fans crazy.

On Tuesday, March 23, The Avengers: End Game actor caused some serious commotion during his virtual interview with ACE Universe’s Angélique Roché alongside his brother, Scott Evans.

Of course, viewers were excited to see the brothers chat, but Captain America accidentally showing off his tattoos--which were peeking out from the top of his tank top--is what really caught everyone’s attention.

The actor has two tattoos that sit next to each other on his chest: one is an eagle, and the other is a quote from Eckhart Tolle that reads, “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”

Once footage of the interview made its way onto the internet, fans couldn’t help but share the shock and excitement that comes from discovering Chris’ rarely-before-seen ink.

“Show us ur tats bae @ChrisEvans,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Why am i just now finding out that chris evans has chest tattoos??????”

“The way he chose to dress, Chris knew well he was laying down a thirst trap!” a fan commented under the interview on Youtube. Another said, “Chris and his love for tight shirts, a gift he keeps giving!”

Wearing a thin white tank top and a casual floral button-up, the actor had to have known he would drive fans crazy with the tattoo peek-a-boo.

The Knives Out star isn’t really one to post shirtless photos on Instagram, frequently opting for a sweet flick with his beloved puppy, instead. Unfortunately for fans, that probably means it’ll be a while before Evans gives us another glimpse at his elusive chest tattoos.