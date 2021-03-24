Justin Bieber explained the special meanings behind some of his favorite tattoos

It’s no surprise that Justin Bieber is a big fan of tattoos. The 27-year-old is covered in them and according to the “Peaches” singer, each one has a special meaning behind them. Bieber has been busy promoting his new album, “Justice” this past week and in an interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up and Vogue magazine, he talked about his various tattoos and what they mean to him.

“The bear, which I got in New Zealand, represents rest,” Bieber told Vogue, referencing the tattoo on his right shoulder. “As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go, and go without resting and it can leave us exhausted and drained,” he explained.

“The lion I got done by the tattoo artist Bang Bang, and it represents having a heart of a lion,” the 27-year-old said. “Being bold, courageous, strong!’”

“I also love the bird on my neck that I got from Dr. Woo. It’s a reminder to use the gifts God has given me and give it all I have—to fly above all of the bullshit,” the singer added.

“The cross in the middle of my chest is a symbol of my faith, and a reminder of what Jesus endured to rectify all that was broken,” he said in the Vogue video.

Aside from spiritual and inspiring meanings, in the interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, Bieber explained the tattoos that represent his musical work. One of his newer tattoos, a small peach, is a shout out to one of his newer songs, “Peaches.”

He also has “Purpose” written in script above his belly button to pay homage to his fourth studio album, as well as a treble clef behind his ear, US Weekly reported.