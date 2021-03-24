Salma Hayek posted a photo of herself recovering from an injury

Salma Hayek recently suffered an injury and she didn’t hesitate to share it with her millions of followers on Instagram on Tuesday. The actress didn’t give too many details on what happened but in the photo the 54-year-old is seen laying down on what looks like an outdoor bed leaning against big white pillows. In the picture, the Mexican beauty’s left leg is propped up on a pillow with an ice pack on her ankle.

The ‘Like a Boss’ actress captioned the photo, “Nothing like reading a book about #fridakahlo when you sprain an ankle. La mejor lectura cuando te falseas un tobillo, es un libro sobre Frida #chill.”

Her 17.7 million followers quickly wished Hayek well wishes with her swollen ankle in the comment section of her post. One fan wrote, “💙💙💙 Hope you heal soon.” “Omg! Feel better!!❤️❤️,” another comment read. Another commenter said, “Don‘t let your leg hurt, get well soon, you are the best! ❤️.”



Although she’s injured, at least is seems that Hayek is recovering somewhere warm and sunny. It’s unknown where exactly the actress has been on vacation recently but either way, we wish her a speedy recovery!