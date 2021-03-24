Gwyneth Paltrow for Xeomin® Aesthetic

Good Tunes

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed which Cardi B song is her go-to when she’s feeling down

The Goop founder told her favorite song on ‘The Kelly Clarkson’ song.

 Gwyneth Paltrow  sent  Kelly Clarkson  into hysterics over what the actress considers to be her favorite song. The Oscar-winning actress is virtually appearing on ‘The Kelly Clarkson’ show later today and when the daytime talk show host asked Paltrow what song made her feel better when she’s down, the Goop founder responded with a song many might not expect.

 

The 48-year-old didn’t hesitate by answering the question saying “WAP” by  Cardi B  and Megan Thee Stallion is her go-to song to lift her up. Paltrow’s responses caused Clarkson to fall off the couch and bury her head in her set’s couch cushions with laughter.

 

“I’m done! I need to see the tape back, because I felt like I was like, “Oh, wait what?”’ Clarkson is heard saying in the preview of today’s episode.

“That was amazing! God, you win for favorite guest this season. No, that was amazing. I needed that in my soul,” the Voice coach continued.

Paltrow has been candid about hip-hop being one of her favorite music genres.

Related Content:

Gwyneth Paltrow shares her experience with cosmetic procedures

Gwyneth Paltrow says COVID-19 made her gain weight

Gwyneth Paltrow details her battle with COVID-19

 

In other Paltrow news, the semi-retired actress spoke to  Anna Faris  on her podcast, ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified,’ about her past relationship with ex-husband, Chris Martin. The couple was married for 11 years and they finally separated in 2014. The exes have two children together, 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses.

“I learned so much from something that I wanted least in the world. I never would have wanted to get divorced,“ she told Faris. ”I never would have wanted to not be married to the father of my kids. Theoretically.”

Paltrow admitted that her and Martin’s divorce was a learning experience. “I had learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined,” she said. “And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before.“

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more