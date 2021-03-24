Gwyneth Paltrow revealed which Cardi B song is her go-to when she’s feeling down

Gwyneth Paltrow sent Kelly Clarkson into hysterics over what the actress considers to be her favorite song. The Oscar-winning actress is virtually appearing on ‘The Kelly Clarkson’ show later today and when the daytime talk show host asked Paltrow what song made her feel better when she’s down, the Goop founder responded with a song many might not expect.
The 48-year-old didn’t hesitate by answering the question saying “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion is her go-to song to lift her up. Paltrow’s responses caused Clarkson to fall off the couch and bury her head in her set’s couch cushions with laughter.
“I’m done! I need to see the tape back, because I felt like I was like, “Oh, wait what?”’ Clarkson is heard saying in the preview of today’s episode.
“That was amazing! God, you win for favorite guest this season. No, that was amazing. I needed that in my soul,” the Voice coach continued.
Paltrow has been candid about hip-hop being one of her favorite music genres.
In other Paltrow news, the semi-retired actress spoke to Anna Faris on her podcast, ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified,’ about her past relationship with ex-husband, Chris Martin. The couple was married for 11 years and they finally separated in 2014. The exes have two children together, 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses.
“I learned so much from something that I wanted least in the world. I never would have wanted to get divorced,“ she told Faris. ”I never would have wanted to not be married to the father of my kids. Theoretically.”
Paltrow admitted that her and Martin’s divorce was a learning experience. “I had learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined,” she said. “And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before.“