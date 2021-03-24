Gwyneth Paltrow revealed which Cardi B song is her go-to when she’s feeling down

Gwyneth Paltrow sent Kelly Clarkson into hysterics over what the actress considers to be her favorite song. The Oscar-winning actress is virtually appearing on ‘The Kelly Clarkson’ show later today and when the daytime talk show host asked Paltrow what song made her feel better when she’s down, the Goop founder responded with a song many might not expect.

The 48-year-old didn’t hesitate by answering the question saying “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion is her go-to song to lift her up. Paltrow’s responses caused Clarkson to fall off the couch and bury her head in her set’s couch cushions with laughter.

“I’m done! I need to see the tape back, because I felt like I was like, “Oh, wait what?”’ Clarkson is heard saying in the preview of today’s episode.

“That was amazing! God, you win for favorite guest this season. No, that was amazing. I needed that in my soul,” the Voice coach continued.

Paltrow has been candid about hip-hop being one of her favorite music genres.