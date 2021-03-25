Alex Rodriguez is ‘making a big effort’ with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ready to put each other first. This week, PEOPLE reported that the Latin power couple is “doing everything they can to prioritize their relationship.” Since Lopez is hard at work shooting “Shotgun Wedding” in the Dominican Republic, A-Rod has been putting in the miles visiting his queen. On Saturday the retired baseball pro flew to visit JLo on set for the second time since they reportedly broke up at the beginning of March. A-Rod has been posting from the DR and seems to be having a great time smoking cigars and putting down some cold ones on the golf course with former White Sox pitcher, Nick Silva.



The 2021 Major League Baseball season kicks off on April 1st and he is expected to return to their home in Miami before it starts. A source told the outlet, “He flew back to spend a few more days with Jennifer… “He is making a big effort, and he wants Jennifer to be happy.” The JLO Beauty founder still has several weeks left of filming so the insider explained, “Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are trying to figure things out,” and “it was a happy reunion.” However, the source noted that while all of the time they’ve spent together lately has been “great” they are still “taking things slowly” and “still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again.”

The source previously explained Lopez was “very much ready to give up” on their relationship but is now “happy they are still together.” As they spend the much-needed quality time together, the “Lopez source” says they‘re hoping to get their relationship back on track. “They love each other,” said the source, ”and they have so much to lose if they split.” On March 13th, the couple released a statement saying “all the reports are inaccurate” but admitted, they are “working through some things” in their relationship. The outlet also reported that a friend of Lopez said that although the couple has appeared in good spirits, “She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months.”